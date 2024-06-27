Mayor: Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv

Explosions have been heard in Mykolaiv. This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv. Details will follow later. Stay in safe places," said Senkevych.

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Previously

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.