NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 43179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 49007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 73170 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 162565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 209533 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 129860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179742 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148562 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197410 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Mayor: Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29654 views

Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, as reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych. The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

Mayor: Explosions occurred in Mykolaiv

Explosions have been heard in Mykolaiv. This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

"Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv. Details will follow later. Stay in safe places," said Senkevych.

An air alert has been declared in the region.

Previously

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the southeast.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Mykolaiv
