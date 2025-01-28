Missile attack on a food company in Mykolaiv: what is known about the consequences

In Mykolaiv, rescuers unblocked the bodies of the dead from the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Tonight Mykolaiv was again targeted by enemy fire. A missile strike destroyed one of the city's food processing plants.

The attack killed two women who worked at the factory. Rescuers arrived at the scene and removed the bodies from the rubble of the destroyed shop.

In addition to casualties among the employees, the company's building was partially damaged: a workshop and the administrative building.

Police, emergency services and utility companies were working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, the head of Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, said that two female employees of the company were killed in a missile attack on Mykolaiv by terrorist forces.

