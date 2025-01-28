Enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv: workers killed at the enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
Two female employees of the company were killed in a missile attack on Mykolaiv by terrorist forces.
Terrorists attacked Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.
Unfortunately, two women were killed in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Employees of the enterprise
Recall
The Air Force warned of an enemy threat in the region's airspace.
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayor28.01.25, 20:05 • 28408 views