Enemy missile strike on Mykolaiv: workers killed at the enterprise

Terrorists attacked Mykolaiv. Unfortunately, there are victims. This is reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, two women were killed in a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Employees of the enterprise - said the head of the RMA.

Recall

The Air Force warned of an enemy threat in the region's airspace.

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayor