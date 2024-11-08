An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was recorded in Mykolaiv, as reported by the mayor Oleksandr Senkevych. The Air Force has previously warned of the possibility of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.
The explosion occurred in Mykolaiv amid a ballistic threat. This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN informs.
"An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv! More details later," Senkevych said.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Crimea.