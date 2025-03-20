"Minuses" will recede: up to 14°C of warmth is expected in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
On March 21, warm and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will warm up to +14 degrees, it will be slightly cooler in the eastern regions and Crimea - +8+11 degrees.
Tomorrow, March 21, the temperature in Ukraine will fluctuate from +10 to +14 degrees, and it will be slightly cooler in the eastern regions and Crimea — +8+11 degrees. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.
Details
Anticyclone, dry air, lots of sun, "minuses" will recede. The heat will arrive, the birds will make noise, the buds will swell further, the flowers will break through, attractive promotions for vitamin D, it's hard to stay at home
According to the weather forecaster, on March 21, the maximum temperature in Ukraine will reach +10+14 degrees, and it will be slightly cooler in the eastern regions and Crimea — +8+11 degrees. No precipitation is expected, the day promises to be dry and sunny.
"Comfortable weather is also expected in Kyiv tomorrow, without precipitation, sunny, the maximum air temperature will reach +12 degrees," Didenko noted.
In addition, the expert added that the cold snap, which she predicted for Monday, will shift somewhat. In particular, rain and cold weather are expected in the northern regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, up to +4+9 degrees on the weekend.
