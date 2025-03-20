In Ukraine, on March 20, it will get warmer to +12, no precipitation is expected
Kyiv • UNN
On Thursday, March 20, Ukraine is expected to warm up to 12 degrees Celsius. No precipitation is expected, it will be sunny, wind north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.
On Thursday, March 20, it will get warmer in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation expected. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the weather in Ukraine will be determined by a field of high atmospheric pressure and a somewhat warmer air mass spreading from the northwest.
Therefore, the cloudiness will be variable, and no precipitation is expected. Wind is westerly, north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.
According to weather forecasters, the air temperature during the day will be 7-12° Celsius. In the eastern regions and in Transcarpathia, cool weather will linger a little. Tomorrow afternoon, +7+9 degrees are expected there.
It will be sunny in Kyiv and the region on Thursday. The air temperature will be 10-12° Celsius.
