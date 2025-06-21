$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM
Minus another 1060 Russian occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 836 views

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1060 Russian occupiers and 116 units of enemy vehicles. The total enemy losses from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2025, have reached over 1 million personnel.

During the past day, at least 1060 Russian occupiers were eliminated by the Defense Forces at the front, and 116 units of enemy automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1010390 (+1060) liquidated
    • tanks ‒ 10955 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22865 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29393 (+19)
          • MLRS ‒ 1421 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1188 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 41422 (+123)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3369 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 52617 (+116)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3920 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Reminder

                              On June 20, 2025, 157 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 3445 shellings and used 847 kamikaze drones. The most active battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Northern Sloboda, and Kursk directions.

                              Naval sailors destroyed 10 "Shaheds" on the night of June 21 - Ukrainian Navy21.06.25, 05:19 • 1228 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
