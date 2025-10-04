$41.280.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Minus 950 occupiers and 10 cruise missiles: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

On October 3, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 10 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.10.25 amount to 1,114,380 personnel.

Minus 950 occupiers and 10 cruise missiles: General Staff reports enemy losses for the day

On October 3, Russian troops lost 950 soldiers and 10 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1114380 (+950) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11226 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23298 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33428 (+15)
          • MLRS ‒ 1515 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1222 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 66543 (+450)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3803 (10)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 63398 (+73)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3971 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the participants of the European Council meeting, stated that Russia always starts with hybrid attacks, and then it becomes something bigger and bigger, and therefore it is necessary to act now - united and strong.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine