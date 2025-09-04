$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
September 3, 05:28 PM • 20866 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 34596 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 26843 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 26598 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 48131 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 23981 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25237 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22977 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25109 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 49212 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Minus 840 occupiers and 22 enemy cruise missiles: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On September 3, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 22 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.09.25 amount to 1,085,410 personnel.

Minus 840 occupiers and 22 enemy cruise missiles: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day

On September 3, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 22 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1085410 (+840) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11157 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23241 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32385 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1479 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1215 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 56045 (+261)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3686 (+22)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60692 (+92)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3956 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The President of Ukraine believes diplomacy is a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

                              "We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy31.08.25, 21:18 • 4259 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine