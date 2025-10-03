$41.220.08
October 2, 06:06 PM
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Ministry of Social Policy expands protection for children and youth deported or forcibly displaced by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The government has extended protection for children and youth affected by deportations up to the age of 23. This will allow them to receive support, assistance with return and reintegration.

Ministry of Social Policy expands protection for children and youth deported or forcibly displaced by Russia

The government supported a draft resolution that strengthens the protection of children and youth affected by deportations and forced displacements as a result of Russia's armed aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The document stipulates that assistance and support will extend not only to minors, but also to individuals aged 18 to 23.

This applies to those who were still children during the war, were legally in Ukraine, and were deported, forcibly displaced, or at risk of such displacement.

- the agency clarified.

It is noted that such young people will be able to receive support, assistance with return and reintegration, as well as the right to a relocation allowance from the state.

This assistance is also provided for children returning from deportation or occupied territories without adult accompaniment.

Our duty is to do everything to bring every child and every young Ukrainian home and help them feel safe. They have the right to education, support, and a new start in life. The state will not leave them alone with their problems.

- emphasized the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity, Denys Uliutin.

The Government's decision also defines the procedure for confirming the return of children and youth from temporarily occupied territories.

The implementation of the resolution will ensure more complete protection of the rights of children and youth affected by Russia's criminal actions, and create conditions for their life and development in Ukraine.

Recall

In 2025, Ukraine will present a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and will launch a mechanism for tracking Ukrainian children.

Vita Zelenetska

