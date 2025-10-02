The Cabinet of Ministers launches the "Family Home" project for orphans and expands support

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching the "Family Home" project for orphans and children deprived of parental care and expanding support. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We continue thematic government meetings. This time, we focused on policies for protecting children's rights. We are launching the "Family Home" project for orphans and children deprived of parental care. - Svyrydenko stated.

According to her, it is often most difficult to find a new family for teenagers, children with disabilities, or large groups of siblings, so for such children, an adaptation space will now be created between the boarding school and independent life, as close as possible to family conditions.

The Prime Minister added that the initiative will operate in 12 regions of Ukraine, with co-financing from the state and communities.

As Svyrydenko reported, payments to foster parents and adoptive parents in family-type orphanages and foster families are being increased.

Support is also being expanded for children returned from occupation or forced deportation by Russia.

Now, not only children under 18, but also young people aged 18–23 who were minors during deportation, will be eligible for assistance in the amount of UAH 50,000.

Orphans and children deprived of parental care, aged 18–23, will be able to receive free secondary legal aid. - Svyrydenko added.

Children evacuated abroad are allowed to be placed under guardianship – Ministry of Social Policy