Children evacuated abroad are allowed to be placed under guardianship – Ministry of Social Policy

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 2902 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17406 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 36966 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38383 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 60808 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97091 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97201 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113577 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120844 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122427 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 43714 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 44288 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow08:15 AM • 34833 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 47345 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 31907 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 33458 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 102004 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 144340 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 147733 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 186527 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 36046 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 44034 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 57152 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 131463 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 208315 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Children evacuated abroad are allowed to be placed under guardianship – Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1190 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed Ukrainians to take guardianship or custody of children evacuated abroad before the war. This will simplify the return of children to the Ukrainian environment and their integration into society, giving priority to family placement.

Children evacuated abroad are allowed to be placed under guardianship – Ministry of Social Policy

Ukrainians can take guardianship or custody of children who were evacuated abroad from round-the-clock institutions during the war.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

The government has approved changes initiated by the Ministry of Social Policy that allow Ukrainian citizens residing in the country to arrange guardianship or custody of children evacuated during the war.

If the child returns to Ukraine, priority is given to placing him or her in a family.

Previously, children were mainly sent to foster families, family-type orphanages, or adoptive families. If possible, the child was returned to his or her biological family.

Now, the possibility of оформлення опіки та піклування has also been added to this list. The decision to appoint a guardian is made by the child services at the place of residence or stay of the potential guardian.

If the candidate is a relative of the child and is outside Ukraine, the decision to transfer the child to guardianship is made by the guardianship authority at the candidate's last place of residence in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Social Policy noted that in the event that family relations have already developed between the child and the candidate for guardianship, mandatory training on raising children is not necessary.

Every child has the right to a family. For children who have been evacuated abroad as part of institutions, living in a family is a return to the Ukrainian environment and better integration into society

- the ministry noted.

Reference

Guardianship and custody are forms of family upbringing that involve the temporary or permanent residence of a child in a family, other than adoption. They can be оформлені for both relatives and third parties who have passed the appropriate verification and meet the conditions.

488 previously evacuated children returned to Ukraine from abroad - Head of the State Service22.05.25, 11:41 • 2014 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9