Children evacuated abroad are allowed to be placed under guardianship – Ministry of Social Policy

Ukrainians can take guardianship or custody of children who were evacuated abroad from round-the-clock institutions during the war.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

Details

The government has approved changes initiated by the Ministry of Social Policy that allow Ukrainian citizens residing in the country to arrange guardianship or custody of children evacuated during the war.

If the child returns to Ukraine, priority is given to placing him or her in a family.

Previously, children were mainly sent to foster families, family-type orphanages, or adoptive families. If possible, the child was returned to his or her biological family.

Now, the possibility of оформлення опіки та піклування has also been added to this list. The decision to appoint a guardian is made by the child services at the place of residence or stay of the potential guardian.

If the candidate is a relative of the child and is outside Ukraine, the decision to transfer the child to guardianship is made by the guardianship authority at the candidate's last place of residence in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Social Policy noted that in the event that family relations have already developed between the child and the candidate for guardianship, mandatory training on raising children is not necessary.

Every child has the right to a family. For children who have been evacuated abroad as part of institutions, living in a family is a return to the Ukrainian environment and better integration into society - the ministry noted.

Reference

Guardianship and custody are forms of family upbringing that involve the temporary or permanent residence of a child in a family, other than adoption. They can be оформлені for both relatives and third parties who have passed the appropriate verification and meet the conditions.

