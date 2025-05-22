488 previously evacuated children returned to Ukraine from abroad - Head of the State Service
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, thousands of Ukrainian children have been evacuated. 488 of them, who found themselves in difficult circumstances, have already returned to their biological families.
Thousands of Ukrainian children have been evacuated abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to save their lives. Today, 488 of them - children who found themselves in difficult life circumstances - have already returned home and reunited with their biological families. This was announced by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs, Petro Dobromilsky, reports UNN.
Details
Among the children who have been returned to Ukraine are not only orphans and children deprived of parental care, but also those who have found themselves in difficult life circumstances.
Today, 488 Ukrainian children who were evacuated abroad and were in difficult life circumstances have already been returned to Ukraine - to their biological families
He stressed that this is the result of systematic interdepartmental work, thorough checks and the creation of the necessary conditions for the child to return to the family.
Another 45 Ukrainians were returned from occupation, Russia and Belarus - Lubinets05.04.25, 18:54 • 17482 views
We are convinced that children should grow up at home, in Ukraine, with their families and in a familiar environment. Before returning each child, specialists обязательно перевіряють житлово-побутові умови та здатність батьків забезпечити належний догляд і підтримку
According to the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs, the process of returning children home is not just logistics, but also responsibility for the fate of each child. And the goal of the department is to help return all Ukrainian children who need it to their homeland.
Let us remind you
The government is developing a plan to return to Ukraine orphans who are abroad for rehabilitation, for placement in families. At the same time, the priority issue remains the reunification of родных братьев и сестер.