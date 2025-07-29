$41.800.02
Ministry of Health updates list of cannabis-based medicine dosages

Kyiv • UNN

 1062 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has updated the list of dosages for cannabis-based medicines available in the Electronic Healthcare System. 14 THC-based forms and 2 combined forms (THC and CBD) have been added.

Ministry of Health updates list of cannabis-based medicine dosages

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has updated the list of cannabis-based drug dosages prescribed by doctors in the electronic healthcare system (EHS). This is reported by UNN with reference to the MoH statement.

Details

"The Ministry of Health has expanded the List of dosages of medicinal products that can be manufactured in pharmacies from cannabis plant substance," the Ministry of Health reported.

It is noted that the purpose of such changes is to expand the possible options for prescribing cannabis-based medicinal products that can be manufactured in pharmacies, as combined medicines to increase the availability of treatment for patients who need it for medical reasons.

The updated list of cannabis-based drug dosages, as indicated, is already available for use in the Electronic Healthcare System.

The updated list includes 14 forms of medicinal products based on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 2 combined forms (based on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)).

Recall

Last year, the Ministry of Health approved a list of diseases for which medical cannabis can be prescribed and the specifics of its use. Medicines can be obtained with an electronic prescription, and the dosage will be determined by the doctor individually.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health
Tesla
