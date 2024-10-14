Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: Jared Leto's remarks about “russian energy” are an insult to freedom defenders
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to Jared Leto's remarks about “feeling russian energy.” The ministry called such comments an insult to freedom defenders and emphasized the inadmissibility of appeasement of russia.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Jared Leto: "Feeling russian energy" is an insult to freedom defenders. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reacted sharply to recent statements by American actor and musician Jared Leto about "feeling russian energy" and his desire to perform in russia. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that such comments are an insult to those who sacrifice their lives to protect freedom.
It is noted that there can be no appeasement of the russian federation, which continues to try to solve the "problem" of Ukraine's existence through aggression and military actions.
Singer and actor Jared Leto is planning a tour of the cities of the aggressor country and Ukraine13.10.24, 12:58 • 73824 views