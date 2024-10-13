Singer and actor Jared Leto is planning a tour of the cities of the aggressor country and Ukraine
During a concert in Serbia, American singer and actor Jared Leto called Russia's war against Ukraine "these problems" and expressed a desire to perform in St. Petersburg and Moscow. This is reported by the United24 platform, UNN reports.
"Jared Leto is facing a backlash after calling Russia's war against Ukraine 'these issues' and expressing his desire to speak in St. Petersburg and Moscow," the statement reads.
Recently, Jared Leto held a concert in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, where during his performance the singer asked his fans how many people were from Serbia and how many were from Russia. The number of Russians was several times higher, and the singer thanked his fans from Russia and said "thank you" in Russian.
"We miss you all so much. And I'll tell you what, one day, when these 'all the problems are over' (referring to Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.), we will meet you in your homeland. We'll come back to Serbia, we'll go to St. Petersburg, Moscow, we'll stop by Kyiv. We will hang out and have fun. That's how it should be," Leto said during his speech.
