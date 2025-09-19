$41.250.05
The Ministry of Finance claims that the State Budget-2026 provides sufficient resources for the security and defense sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko stated that the government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026. The total volume of expenditures and provision of loans from the state budget will amount to UAH 4.8 trillion, of which UAH 2,805.8 billion will be allocated to defense and security.

The Ministry of Finance claims that the State Budget-2026 provides sufficient resources for the security and defense sector

The government has provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the "Question Hour to the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Regarding the monetary allowance of servicemen. We have provided sufficient resources for the security and defense sector for 2026. Moreover, we have created safeguards to ensure decent, sufficient funding for the security and defense sector.

- said Marchenko.

According to him, the amount of monetary allowance should be determined by the relevant decisions of the relevant bodies of the security and defense sector.

We have provided sufficient financial resources for these purposes

- the minister claims.

Let us recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the cost of one year is 120 billion dollars. 60 billion is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and another 60 needs to be found for next year.

What the State Budget-2026 provides for

In 2026, the total volume of expenditures and provision of loans from the state budget will amount to UAH 4.8 trillion, which is more than UAH 415 billion more than in 2025 (taking into account changes).

Revenues of the general fund of the state budget for 2026 are projected at UAH 2 trillion 826.5 billion (excluding grants and other international assistance), which is UAH 446.8 billion more than the 2025 figure, taking into account changes.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko indicated that the need for external financing would amount to UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.

The main priority of the State Budget-2026 is defense and security, for which it is planned to allocate   – UAH 2,805.8 billion, 27.2% of GDP (+UAH 168.6 billion to 2025 with changes),   namely:

  • UAH 2,355.4 billion – general fund funds;
    • UAH 220.4 billion – special fund funds, including UAH 125.3 billion from military personal income tax;
      • UAH 200 billion – reserve (UAH 140.0 billion – general fund, UAH 60.0 billion – special fund);
        • UAH 30 billion – state guarantees.

          Problems with financing security and defense in 2025

          In July, the Verkhovna Rada had to increase defense spending. Defense sector expenditures were increased by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion was for the monetary allowance of servicemen of all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

          However, the media wrote that by the end of this year, Ukraine lacks about UAH 300 billion for defense needs.

          Anna Murashko

          EconomyPolitics
          Serhiy Marchenko
          Verkhovna Rada
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine