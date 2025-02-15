Ministry of Environment on the situation at Chornobyl NPP after the Russian strike: no radioactive products have been detected beyond the established limits

No release of radioactive products beyond the established limits was detected after a Russian drone hit the protective shell of the confinement arch at the Chornobyl NPP, the Ministry of Environment reported in a commentary on the situation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, UNN reports.

"The radiation situation is under control. No radioactive products have been detected beyond the established limits. There are currently no threats to the public. All technological systems and systems important for safety are operating normally," the Ministry of Environment reported.

According to Svitlana Hrynchuk, head of the Ministry of Environment, "the radiation background in the Exclusion Zone is normal and is monitored continuously at 39 sites using an automated monitoring system.

As indicated, radiation background data across the country can be checked on the official website of the Ministry of Environment "Eco threat" or through the SaveDnipro platform SaveEcoBot.

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire of the filler of the outer skin of the containment building at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.