Ministry of Education canceled the scandalous order to abolish distance learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3326 views

The Ministry of Education canceled order No. 1112 and removed norms regarding the minimum occupancy of distance classes and requirements for IDP education. These changes were made at the request of people's deputies and frontline communities.

The Ministry of Education canceled order No. 1112 and removed some norms from order No. 1115 (which were introduced by order No. 1276), which concern the minimum occupancy of distance classes and requirements for the education of internally displaced children. These changes were made at the request of people's deputies and frontline communities, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education.

Details

It is noted that at the same time, a number of provisions from these orders remain, which are important for communities and the safety of children. These norms will be officially enshrined in a separate regulatory document after consultations with the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada and deputies, and also approved in accordance with official procedures.

More details about the changes:

• Requirements for the occupancy of distance classes are the same as for full-time and blended classes. According to the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education", a class can be opened if there are at least 5 students.

• Schools can open distance learning classes regardless of the availability of a full line of parallels.

• IDP children can continue distance learning in their schools regardless of their location.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education noted that these decisions will not affect the suspension of distance schools.

What remains unchanged:

• Full-time and blended forms of education (alternating online and full-time classes) are possible only if there is a shelter in the educational institution or no more than 500 meters from it.

• Educational institutions that work with children in the temporarily occupied territories can continue to function even if it is impossible to open any class there. Teachers of such institutions teach Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories under pedagogical patronage. Each student receives an individual approach taking into account safety. The teacher will be paid for teaching a specific child.

• Children who are abroad continue to have the opportunity to study under the full program in distance classes, as well as under a reduced program — the Ukrainian studies component.

• For children in the temporarily occupied territories, the opportunity to study in a distance class or under pedagogical patronage has been preserved — depending on the security situation.

Addition

Mykhailo Fedorov refuted the information about the cancellation of distance learning in Ukraine. According to him, safe offline learning remains a priority, but the Ministry of Education's order No. 1112 will still be canceled, but the reason is contradictions in the conditions of access to education, particularly in frontline communities.

