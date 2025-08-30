Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the joint US-Ukraine investment fund: work is progressing

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 1924 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 19539 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 39739 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 136773 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 70780 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 61628 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 83670 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 245291 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 202734 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 96959 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
23%
748mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 54750 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 57923 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 10309 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 6186 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 13839 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 5780 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 157666 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 163213 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 245273 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 202721 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 71211 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 205461 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 230923 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 229933 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 212710 views
Actual
Starlink
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT

Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the joint US-Ukraine investment fund: work is progressing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The work of the joint US-Ukraine investment fund is progressing. A US delegation will visit Ukraine in September to identify investor companies, and Ukraine will auction off mineral extraction licenses.

Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the joint US-Ukraine investment fund: work is progressing

Work on the American-Ukrainian investment fund is progressing. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev in an interview with Bloomberg TV, reports UNN.

Details

"The fund's work is progressing very well," Sobolev said.

Sobolev said that a US delegation is to visit Ukraine in September to decide which companies will benefit from the first investments of the American-Ukrainian mineral fund.

According to him, Ukraine will also auction more licenses so that American or other companies can extract minerals and receive investments from the fund. This includes this week's announcement of bidding for the extraction of a large lithium deposit.

"This is one of the industries that we believe would be interesting for American companies for the fund to invest in," Sobolev said.

Ukraine launches tender for lithium deposit with significant reserves27.08.25, 15:28 • 2604 views

Addition

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement on the creation of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for recovery with a 50/50 participation split.

The agreement on the creation of the investment fund for reconstruction, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. These include lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

As part of the fulfillment of the terms of the agreement, Ukraine agreed on the process of admitting private companies to develop the Dobra lithium deposit.

Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph30.08.25, 13:03 • 5792 views

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the World
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
United States
Ukraine