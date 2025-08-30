Ministry of Economy of Ukraine on the joint US-Ukraine investment fund: work is progressing

Work on the American-Ukrainian investment fund is progressing. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev in an interview with Bloomberg TV, reports UNN.

Details

"The fund's work is progressing very well," Sobolev said.

Sobolev said that a US delegation is to visit Ukraine in September to decide which companies will benefit from the first investments of the American-Ukrainian mineral fund.

According to him, Ukraine will also auction more licenses so that American or other companies can extract minerals and receive investments from the fund. This includes this week's announcement of bidding for the extraction of a large lithium deposit.

"This is one of the industries that we believe would be interesting for American companies for the fund to invest in," Sobolev said.

Ukraine launches tender for lithium deposit with significant reserves

Addition

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement on the creation of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for recovery with a 50/50 participation split.

The agreement on the creation of the investment fund for reconstruction, signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on minerals, refers to 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. These include lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

As part of the fulfillment of the terms of the agreement, Ukraine agreed on the process of admitting private companies to develop the Dobra lithium deposit.

