Ministry of Defense initiates monetary rewards for servicemen for innovative developments

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which provides for the procedure and amounts of monetary reward for military personnel for the implementation and use of their innovative developments. This is reported by UNN citing the website of the defense department.

Details

It is noted that the mechanism is intended to be an instrument for fair assessment of the achievements of inventor servicemen, as well as an incentive for further research and creative search for solutions in the defense sector.

In the conditions of war, technological competition with the enemy, we must not only quickly create innovative solutions for the front but also protect them. That is why the Ministry of Defense is building a system for protecting intellectual property rights - stated Valeriy Churkin, Deputy Minister of Defense.

According to him, this concerns not only the legal registration of rights but also the formation of a culture of respect for intellectual product in the defense sector. For this purpose, a specialized Department for Intellectual Property has been created within the structure of the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense has initiated two draft laws, which have already been supported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading.

These documents provide for changes to the Civil Code of Ukraine regarding the distribution of property rights to intellectual property objects created by servicemen, as well as regulate legal relations related to the creation and use of intellectual property objects in the defense sector - the post states.

It is expected that the proposed changes will become the basis for building an integrated intellectual property management system in the defense department, in which promising developments created at the expense of the state budget will belong to the state, and their authors will receive fair remuneration.

Recall

Ukraine maintains leadership in multi-rotor and FPV drones, but Russia is ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing analogues with a long-range.

Ukraine is launching a joint arms production initiative with the Ramstein countries. Partners are ready to finance production and transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and weapons production: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Carney