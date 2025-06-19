Ministry of Defense initiates monetary rewards for servicemen for innovative developments

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 19333 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 56472 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 50385 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 61245 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 55763 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96724 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 52773 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 61693 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 154252 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 67155 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.4m/s
68%
748mm
Popular news
Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - FedorovJune 18, 02:24 PM • 4194 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 51293 views
Oles Dovhyi resigns his deputy mandateJune 18, 03:51 PM • 4842 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times05:56 PM • 12074 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"07:23 PM • 8788 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 51340 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 96522 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 96724 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 197879 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 422548 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Kaya Kallas
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 117813 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 172668 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 182286 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 239867 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119417 views
Actual
The Times
Instagram
Google Play
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-25

Ministry of Defense initiates monetary rewards for servicemen for innovative developments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Ministry of Defense is developing a draft resolution on monetary rewards for military personnel for innovative developments. This will stimulate research and protection of intellectual property rights in the defense sector.

Ministry of Defense initiates monetary rewards for servicemen for innovative developments

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which provides for the procedure and amounts of monetary reward for military personnel for the implementation and use of their innovative developments. This is reported by UNN citing the website of the defense department. 

Details

It is noted that the mechanism is intended to be an instrument for fair assessment of the achievements of inventor servicemen, as well as an incentive for further research and creative search for solutions in the defense sector.

In the conditions of war, technological competition with the enemy, we must not only quickly create innovative solutions for the front but also protect them. That is why the Ministry of Defense is building a system for protecting intellectual property rights

- stated Valeriy Churkin, Deputy Minister of Defense.

According to him, this concerns not only the legal registration of rights but also the formation of a culture of respect for intellectual product in the defense sector. For this purpose, a specialized Department for Intellectual Property has been created within the structure of the Ministry of Defense. 

In addition, the Ministry of Defense has initiated two draft laws, which have already been supported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the first reading.

These documents provide for changes to the Civil Code of Ukraine regarding the distribution of property rights to intellectual property objects created by servicemen, as well as regulate legal relations related to the creation and use of intellectual property objects in the defense sector

- the post states.

It is expected that the proposed changes will become the basis for building an integrated intellectual property management system in the defense department, in which promising developments created at the expense of the state budget will belong to the state, and their authors will receive fair remuneration.

Recall

Ukraine maintains leadership in multi-rotor and FPV drones, but Russia is ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing analogues with a long-range.

Ukraine is launching a joint arms production initiative with the Ramstein countries. Partners are ready to finance production and transfer weapons to Ukraine.

Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and weapons production: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Carney17.06.25, 20:00 • 2884 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9