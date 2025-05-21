Ministry of Defense: about 800,000 soldiers have already logged in to the Army+ application

About 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already logged in to the Army+ application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

"Thousands of users log in to the Army+ application every day, and the total number of soldiers authorized in it is already about 800,000," the statement said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense noted that there are still situations when defenders cannot enter the Army+.

In this regard, the defense agency published a step-by-step instruction. It explains how to log in to the application and get access to it.

Let us remind you

In six months, the military submitted 100,000 reports on changing the place of service in the Army+ application. During this time, 32,000 soldiers have already joined new units or are preparing to be transferred.

At the beginning of May, new electronic reports and a section for certificates were added to the Army+ application, which will simplify the receipt of benefits. The possibility to apply for childcare leave and obtain a UBD certificate has been added.

