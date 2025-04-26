A training course on financial literacy for the military has appeared in the "Army+" application: details

A training course on financial literacy has been launched in the "Army+" application. In it, soldiers of the Defense Forces will be told about how to plan a budget, save and invest. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this course is a practical guide to managing personal finances in the context of military service. It will tell you how to plan a budget, save, invest and understand taxes and insurance.

The course is adapted specifically to the needs of the military: it takes into account the specifics of income, benefits, risks and real-life situations.

We continue to expand the range of courses that relate not only to combat work, but also to other useful topics. We recently launched training on the history of Ukraine and the DOT-Chain system, and now - on financial literacy, skills that are very relevant today. We continue to turn Army+ into an ecosystem that is ready to respond to any request of the military - said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The Ministry of Defense press service clarified that the course consists of 20 lessons, at the end of each module there is a test. After all the modules, there is a final exam, after successfully passing which the military can receive an electronic certificate.

In total, Army+ now has ten educational courses. 70,800 military personnel are already taking the courses, and 28,500 of them have completed at least one course completely - reported in the defense department.

"The most popular courses are "Unmanned systems. Basics of UAVs" and "Information resilience. Cybersecurity", - added the ministry.

The course was developed as part of an initiative implemented with the support of the NGO "Fund for Support of Reforms in Ukraine" and is part of a support program from the Special Advisor on Defense Issues, funded by the UK Government.

