Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
April 25, 07:37 PM • 8850 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 18283 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM • 18139 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 30981 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 42300 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 50586 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 37624 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39895 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 82210 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 58261 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

A training course on financial literacy for the military has appeared in the "Army+" application: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

A course on financial literacy for soldiers of the Defense Forces has been launched in the "Army+" application. It will teach you how to plan a budget, save money and invest.

A training course on financial literacy for the military has appeared in the "Army+" application: details

A training course on financial literacy has been launched in the "Army+" application. In it, soldiers of the Defense Forces will be told about how to plan a budget, save and invest. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this course is a practical guide to managing personal finances in the context of military service. It will tell you how to plan a budget, save, invest and understand taxes and insurance.

The course is adapted specifically to the needs of the military: it takes into account the specifics of income, benefits, risks and real-life situations.

We continue to expand the range of courses that relate not only to combat work, but also to other useful topics. We recently launched training on the history of Ukraine and the DOT-Chain system, and now - on financial literacy, skills that are very relevant today. We continue to turn Army+ into an ecosystem that is ready to respond to any request of the military

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The Ministry of Defense press service clarified that the course consists of 20 lessons, at the end of each module there is a test. After all the modules, there is a final exam, after successfully passing which the military can receive an electronic certificate.

In total, Army+ now has ten educational courses. 70,800 military personnel are already taking the courses, and 28,500 of them have completed at least one course completely

- reported in the defense department.

 "The most popular courses are "Unmanned systems. Basics of UAVs" and "Information resilience. Cybersecurity", - added the ministry.

The course was developed as part of an initiative implemented with the support of the NGO "Fund for Support of Reforms in Ukraine" and is part of a support program from the Special Advisor on Defense Issues, funded by the UK Government. 

Let us remind you

The Army+ mobile application now has six new reports that simplify the process of dismissal from service due to family circumstances or health conditions. They contain document prompts.

Military personnel through "Army+" were allowed to choose a marriage date online in "Diia" out of turn08.04.25, 11:52 • 8656 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEducation
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Ukraine
