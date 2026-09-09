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Ministries headed by Fedorov were partners in $330 million worth of programs for years, while the foundation where he was given a reserved position was the implementer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The East Europe Foundation cooperated with Fedorov’s agencies in at least eight donor programs. After his dismissal, he joined the foundation and received a reservation from mobilization.

Ministries headed by Fedorov were partners in $330 million worth of programs for years, while the foundation where he was given a reserved position was the implementer

The Eastern Europe Foundation, where Mykhailo Fedorov found employment and obtained a mobilization exemption after his resignation, has regularly cooperated with government bodies under his leadership since 2019. The total budget of donor programs financed by foreign donors and involving the former defense minister and this foundation exceeds $330 million, Ukrainski Novyny reports, according to UNN.

In particular, according to the publication, the United States and the United Kingdom allocated $150 million in 2023 to the Digital Transformation Activity program, aimed at developing government online services. The Ministry of Digital Transformation, headed by Mykhailo Fedorov, was designated as a program partner, while the Eastern Europe Foundation was ultimately engaged as an implementer.

Another costly program was EGAP. Under it, Switzerland allocated 88.3 million Swiss francs for the development of e-governance in Ukraine. At that time, Fedorov continued to head the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which was the program’s government partner, while the Eastern Europe Foundation again became its implementer

- Ukrnovyny writes.

The publication notes that the foundation also participated in the TAPAS  program for the development of open data, for which the United States and the United Kingdom allocated at least $24.4 million. The program was implemented jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, headed by Fedorov, and the foundation “Eastern Europe” was again designated as the implementer.

In 2025, the UK DIGIT program was launched, with its budget later increased to £14 million. The program worked on the development of “Diia” and other government digital systems. During this period, Fedorov remained deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, while “Eastern Europe” became a co-implementer

- the article says.

Overall, Ukrainski Novyny counted at least eight programs in which the Eastern Europe Foundation and government bodies under Fedorov’s leadership participated simultaneously. Their total budget exceeds $330 million in dollar equivalent.

“The foundation also directly received a $2 million grant from Google.org to implement the “Diia.Education” project jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, headed by Fedorov.

In addition, Mykhailo Fedorov’s current employer had previously been involved by him in creating electronic mobilization deferments through “Diia” and received status allowing it to reserve employees from mobilization. After leaving his government position, Fedorov took a job at the foundation and obtained a mobilization exemption

- the publication writes.

As reported, representatives of the Eastern Europe Foundation who ignored a summons from the parliamentary Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defense and anti-corruption law will be forcibly brought to its meeting. Mykhailo Fedorov also failed to appear at the commission’s meeting; he obtained a mobilization exemption from the same foundation the day after his dismissal as defense minister.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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