Minister of Energy: Completion of KhNPP will make it more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71864 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118007 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122833 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165220 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267648 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237722 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100582 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65581 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37931 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34306 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47705 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237722 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223043 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234633 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118007 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100407 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117975 views
Minister of Energy: Completion of KhNPP will make it more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP

Minister of Energy: Completion of KhNPP will make it more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30241 views

Herman Galushchenko spoke about plans to complete the construction of KhNPP, which will begin in 2024. It is planned that KhNPP will receive 4 new power units, including 2 power units based on the American AP1000 technology. Upon completion, Khmelnytsky NPP will become the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Construction of four more units at Khmelnytsky NPP, two of which will be based on the modern American AP1000 technology, will begin in 2024. As a result, Khmelnytsky NPP will become more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during a telethon, according to UNN.

With the power that the six reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP will be able to produce, it will be the largest in Europe and even larger than Zaporizhzhya NPP

- He said.

The Minister of Energy reminded that the construction of KhNPP Units 3 and 4 had been planned for a long time, and the readiness of Unit 3 is quite high today.

At the same time, the government sees the completion of KhNPP as a mechanism to compensate for the capacity of the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, as it will take time to inspect the equipment and determine its condition after regaining control of ZNPP.

Nuclear fuel lifetime expires at the russian-occupied ZNPP26.01.24, 16:59 • 22769 views

According to Halushchenko, the construction of new reactors will take time, and KhNPP Unit 3 could be commissioned in about 2.5 years. He said that the Ukrainian side is working closely with the American company Westinghouse on the construction of KhNPP units 3 and 4 using VVER-1000 technology, as well as the construction of two more AR1000 reactors.

He said that the AR1000 is a technology that has not been used in Ukraine or Europe. The minister emphasized that this is an American type of reactor, the technology of which provides for new approaches to safety. For example, in the event of a power outage, the reactor will switch to backup power from a diesel generator, and if the generator is also damaged, the AR1000 will be able to operate for another 72 hours without the risk of an accident.

Halushchenko announces when Ukraine plans to start construction of large NPP units21.01.24, 18:42 • 30104 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Herman Galushchenko
Europe
Khmelnytsky
Zaporizhzhia

