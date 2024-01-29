Minister of Energy: Completion of KhNPP will make it more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP

Construction of four more units at Khmelnytsky NPP, two of which will be based on the modern American AP1000 technology, will begin in 2024. As a result, Khmelnytsky NPP will become more powerful than Zaporizhzhya NPP. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during a telethon, according to UNN.

With the power that the six reactors at Khmelnytsky NPP will be able to produce, it will be the largest in Europe and even larger than Zaporizhzhya NPP - He said.

The Minister of Energy reminded that the construction of KhNPP Units 3 and 4 had been planned for a long time, and the readiness of Unit 3 is quite high today.

At the same time, the government sees the completion of KhNPP as a mechanism to compensate for the capacity of the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, as it will take time to inspect the equipment and determine its condition after regaining control of ZNPP.

According to Halushchenko, the construction of new reactors will take time, and KhNPP Unit 3 could be commissioned in about 2.5 years. He said that the Ukrainian side is working closely with the American company Westinghouse on the construction of KhNPP units 3 and 4 using VVER-1000 technology, as well as the construction of two more AR1000 reactors.

He said that the AR1000 is a technology that has not been used in Ukraine or Europe. The minister emphasized that this is an American type of reactor, the technology of which provides for new approaches to safety. For example, in the event of a power outage, the reactor will switch to backup power from a diesel generator, and if the generator is also damaged, the AR1000 will be able to operate for another 72 hours without the risk of an accident.

