Military clothing intended for Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the UK was stolen during transportation from the Netherlands to the UK. This was reported on the website of the Dutch Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

Last week, the goods were reportedly stolen from a civilian truck that was transporting them.

The robbery occurred during an overnight stop in the UK. The tent of the truck's cargo area was cut open.

Ukrainian troops receive military training in the UK as part of Operation Interflex.

Local police are investigating the theft.

Military expert: Firms that have been supplying food to the army since Yanukovych's time perceive any changes for the better in this area as a blow to their monopoly