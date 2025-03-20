"Coalition of the Willing": Starmer says military plans must be ready if a peace deal in Ukraine is reached
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer announced the development of military plans with 30 countries to ensure the security of Ukraine's skies, seas, and borders in the event of a ceasefire agreement.
Military plans are being developed in case an agreement is reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Sky News, writes UNN.
Details
In a conversation with Sky News, Starmer said that planning for the so-called "coalition of the willing," which is believed to include about 30 countries, began today.
"These plans focus on ensuring the safety of the skies, seas, and border security preserved and safe in Ukraine," Starmer said.
"We are working at a pace because we don't know if there will be an agreement - I certainly hope there will be," the British Prime Minister said.
He added that if an agreement is reached, it is important "that we can react immediately".
"That's why we are doing this work today," he said.
Addition
Earlier today, British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said they want the coalition to be a "credible force" that will allow Ukraine to "enjoy lasting peace" and "recover and rearm".
"[volodymyr] putin will not stop if he wins in Ukraine. If he subjugates the whole of Ukraine - that is his plan and has been for many years - he will simply rearm and look for where else he can spread his influence and his domination," he said on the BBC.
"It is not in our interests as a country, certainly not in the interests of our European friends," Pollard said.
Pollard said that ensuring peace in Ukraine may mean "some boots on the ground," but the forces will also "have a strong air and sea force side".
As The Telegraph writes, Pollard also said that the UK currently has the military resources and forces to play its part in a peacekeeping force in Ukraine.
Military experts doubt whether Britain has enough troops and equipment to support a major deployment on the continent, the newspaper notes.
But Luke Pollard said Britain would be able to meet the challenge.
Asked if the country would have enough forces to act today, he told the BBC: "Yes. If asked, the brave men and women of our armed forces will be able to do it".
He did not specify how many British troops might be sent to Ukraine as part of an international peacekeeping force.
"No one but Putin benefits from us outlining the structure of our forces," he said.
On Thursday, Britain is holding a closed-door meeting of senior military leaders of the "coalition of the willing" as they develop plans for a proposed peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
