Military personnel will be able to study in higher education institutions without interrupting their service - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense will allow contractors and conscripts aged 18-24 to study in higher education institutions. This requires the permission of the commander, оформлений наказом по військовій частині.
Servicemen will be able to obtain higher education without interrupting their service. This opportunity was announced by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.
According to Umerov, the Ministry of Defense has developed amendments to the Regulations on Military Service, which allow contractors and conscripts aged 18-24 to study in higher education institutions.
Those wishing to obtain higher education must obtain permission from the commander of the unit or higher command. The decision is оформлюється by order of the military unit.
"This is especially important for those who sign a contract under the "Contract 18-24" project. Such servicemen will have the opportunity not only to serve, but also to study, develop professional skills and prepare for a future career - both in the military and in civilian life," Umerov explained.
The project, developed and submitted by the Ministry of Defense, was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. In the near future, it will be submitted for signature to the President of Ukraine.
Reminder
In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law according to which servicemen have the opportunity to receive officer ranks and sign a contract without higher education.
