Volunteers who joined the "Contract 18-24" program have already received their first payments
Kyiv • UNN
Young soldiers under the "Contract 18-24" program have received their first financial payments. The program offers professional training according to NATO standards, social guarantees, and additional opportunities for development.
The first volunteers who decided to join the military service under the "Contract 18-24" have already received their first payments. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The first volunteers who joined the military under the "Contract 18-24" program have already received their first payments!
This program provides a decent financial reward, professional combat training according to NATO standards, and social guarantees that no civilian profession offers. In addition, contract soldiers will have the opportunity to travel abroad after a year of service, obtain free higher education, and receive a mortgage at 0%.
Thanks to such initiatives, young people have the chance not only to become part of a strong and professional army but also to gain stability and support for future development.
Details at the link 18-24.army.gov.ua
We remind you
The Ministry of Defense launched the "Contract 18-24" project – a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide enhanced training, a financial allowance of 1 million hryvnias, preferential mortgages, and more.
A few days after the launch of the initiative, about 10 thousand applications have already been received.