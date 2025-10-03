Military personnel disappeared in Norway during exercises near the Russian border: what is known about their fates

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
07:29 AM • 1166 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 2584 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 6580 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 13914 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 28491 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 51463 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42569 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 31596 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 30159 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28697 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 14040 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv regionOctober 3, 12:36 AM • 19021 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 15229 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhoto03:34 AM • 7682 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14410 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 14452 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 37262 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 45478 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 46876 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 58492 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
William, Prince of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 20297 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 63598 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 71372 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 52253 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 54600 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The Economist

Military personnel disappeared in Norway during exercises near the Russian border: what is known about their fates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

Ten Norwegian soldiers disappeared during exercises in Finnmark province near the Russian border. Five were found on the evening of October 2, the rest on the morning of October 3; their lives are not in danger.

Military personnel disappeared in Norway during exercises near the Russian border: what is known about their fates

In Norway, near the border with Russia, 10 soldiers went missing during exercises. This is reported by UNN with reference to Norwegian media nrk.no and tv2.no.

Details

The incident occurred in the Finnmark province in the northeast of the country - it is located beyond the Arctic Circle, bordering Finland and Russia's Murmansk region.

The military did not return on time after the exercises. There were 10 of them in total: 5 of them were found on the evening of October 2.

The rest were found on the morning of October 3 in the municipality of Nesseby in Eastern Finnmark. Their lives and health are not in danger.

Recall

Recently, a drone was spotted near Brønnøysund Airport in Norway. This is the second time a drone has been detected near this airport in recent days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Finland
Norway