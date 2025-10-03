Military personnel disappeared in Norway during exercises near the Russian border: what is known about their fates

In Norway, near the border with Russia, 10 soldiers went missing during exercises. This is reported by UNN with reference to Norwegian media nrk.no and tv2.no.

Details

The incident occurred in the Finnmark province in the northeast of the country - it is located beyond the Arctic Circle, bordering Finland and Russia's Murmansk region.

The military did not return on time after the exercises. There were 10 of them in total: 5 of them were found on the evening of October 2.

The rest were found on the morning of October 3 in the municipality of Nesseby in Eastern Finnmark. Their lives and health are not in danger.

Recall

Recently, a drone was spotted near Brønnøysund Airport in Norway. This is the second time a drone has been detected near this airport in recent days.