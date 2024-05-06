Military exercises to be held in Darnytsia district of Kyiv

From May 6 to May 10, the Darnytsia district of the capital will host exercises involving units of the Kyiv defense forces and military equipment. This was reported by the Darnytsia District State Administration on Facebook, according to UNN.

The purpose of the exercise is to increase combat capabilities during the preparation and conduct of a defense operation, - the statement said.

Details

The training will include practical exercises involving personnel, regular military equipment and weapons.

The district state administration also reminded that it is forbidden to shoot and publish video and photo materials of the movement of military personnel and equipment!

Recall

On May 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted routine counterintelligence activities in the center of Kyiv to strengthen the security of important state facilities and crowded places, including inspections and document checks.