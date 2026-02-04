Milan-Cortina 2026: conditions for athletes in the Olympic Village shown

The living conditions of athletes in the Olympic Village in Cortina during the 2026 Winter Olympics were shown at the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the media day on February 3 in Cortina, it was possible to see firsthand the conditions in which Olympians live, how their meals are organized, visit the game zone and gym, and get acquainted with the recreation areas for athletes.

"In total, representatives of four sports live in the Cortina village - luge, skeleton, bobsleigh, and alpine skiing (women). Currently, the Ukrainian national team has already fully settled in and managed to get comfortable in the new place," the NOC of Ukraine indicated.

Lugeman Nazariy Kachmar shared his first impressions of staying in the village with the press service of the NOC of Ukraine: "When we checked into the village, there was a long way to our houses. We opened the door - it seemed that there would be little space, but then, when we arranged our belongings, settled in, it turned out that there was enough of everything. The living conditions are good, everything is fine. We live in pairs. As in all villages, there is a dining room, a gym, game zones, and recreation areas on the territory. In general, there is a cool atmosphere, the approach of the sports festival is felt."

"A friendly and inspiring atmosphere reigns in the village - athletes are charged for the fight and are looking forward to their starts," the NOC indicated.

Already on February 5, media representatives will be able to visit the Olympic Village in Milan and continue to get acquainted with the conditions of preparation of the Games participants.

