Milan-Cortina 2026: conditions for athletes in the Olympic Village shown

10:29 AM • 12087 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 20237 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16396 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20246 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34321 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49356 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39625 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36878 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 34012 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21401 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Publications
Exclusives
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 20674 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 32906 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 20548 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38325 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17049 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17166 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54018 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 55492 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 94393 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 102792 views
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 448 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25090 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 24827 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27493 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34143 views
Milan-Cortina 2026: conditions for athletes in the Olympic Village shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2250 views

The NOC of Ukraine showed the living conditions of Olympians in the Cortina village, where the Ukrainian national team has already settled. Luge athlete Nazariy Kachmar shared his impressions of the comfortable conditions and atmosphere.

Milan-Cortina 2026: conditions for athletes in the Olympic Village shown

The living conditions of athletes in the Olympic Village in Cortina during the 2026 Winter Olympics were shown at the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the media day on February 3 in Cortina, it was possible to see firsthand the conditions in which Olympians live, how their meals are organized, visit the game zone and gym, and get acquainted with the recreation areas for athletes.

"In total, representatives of four sports live in the Cortina village - luge, skeleton, bobsleigh, and alpine skiing (women). Currently, the Ukrainian national team has already fully settled in and managed to get comfortable in the new place," the NOC of Ukraine indicated.

Lugeman Nazariy Kachmar shared his first impressions of staying in the village with the press service of the NOC of Ukraine: "When we checked into the village, there was a long way to our houses. We opened the door - it seemed that there would be little space, but then, when we arranged our belongings, settled in, it turned out that there was enough of everything. The living conditions are good, everything is fine. We live in pairs. As in all villages, there is a dining room, a gym, game zones, and recreation areas on the territory. In general, there is a cool atmosphere, the approach of the sports festival is felt."

"A friendly and inspiring atmosphere reigns in the village - athletes are charged for the fight and are looking forward to their starts," the NOC indicated.

Already on February 5, media representatives will be able to visit the Olympic Village in Milan and continue to get acquainted with the conditions of preparation of the Games participants.

Olympics 2026: Ukrainian athletes move into villages in Milan and Cortina

Julia Shramko

Sports
Real estate
Village
Milan