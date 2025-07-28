MHP Run4Victory: Lutsk to host charity run in support of soldiers of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade

The event in Lutsk continues the series of annual MHP Run4Victory races, which this year are held in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ternopil, and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives."

Charitable races in various cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP company together with its strategic partner — the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. The sports organizer of the race is NewRun, partner in Lutsk is the Sports Club "Luchsk". Information partners are the online magazine misto.media and Volyn News, the Ukrainian online publication Gazeta.ua, the first sports radio Champion.

All collected funds will be directed to support the 100th separate mechanized brigade.

Distances:

21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km

Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km)

Children's races: 500 m and 100 m

Online race

Participation for children under 12, military personnel, veterans, and people with disabilities is free. To get a promo code, please contact [email protected].

How to register?

Download the racenext.app application Pass verification Select MHP Run4Victory Lutsk Half Marathon in the "calendar" Choose a distance and pay for participation

Join us! Together we do important things!

We remind you that last year, within the MHP Run4Victory race series in Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Ladyzhyn, and Kyiv, 2.5 million UAH were raised to support our defenders.