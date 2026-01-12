MHP Laboratory Center accredited as a provider of laboratory proficiency testing.

MHP Calibration Laboratory

MHP Laboratory Center has been accredited as a LabPro proficiency testing provider. The certificate, confirming technical competence and compliance with international requirements in the field of laboratory control, was issued by the National Accreditation Agency of Ukraine.

Accreditation grants the Laboratory Center the right to organize proficiency testing programs for laboratories in determining quality indicators of grain and oilseed crops, feed and compound feed raw materials, as well as animal-derived flour. The provider status allows for interlaboratory comparisons and evaluation of measurement accuracy and reproducibility of research methods in other laboratories.

"The status of a proficiency testing provider allows the Laboratory Center to make an even greater contribution to the formation of a mature laboratory control system in Ukraine. The emergence of a new provider contributes to increasing transparency, comparability of results, and trust in laboratory measurements, which is critically important for the agricultural and food industries. It also creates additional opportunities for laboratories to work according to international approaches and increase trust in research results at national and international levels," said Olesia Taran, Head of MHP Laboratory Control Department.

MHP Laboratory Center

The Laboratory Center is part of the large laboratory control division of MHP, an international food and agritech company. It includes physical-chemical, veterinary, microbiological, agrochemical, and calibration laboratories, where a team of 96 people conducts about 1000 tests every day.

The Laboratory Center is equipped with high-precision and technologically unique equipment for Ukraine. For example, the German-made MALDI-TOF instrument ensures rapid and reliable identification of microorganisms thanks to a "library" of over 4,000 species, which can be constantly updated. The equipment list also includes an automatic colony counter for microorganisms with a robotic arm and a highly sensitive ICP MS for determining elemental composition (micro- and macroelements), which significantly exceeds the capabilities of traditional methods in terms of accuracy and sensitivity.

In total, MHP has 37 own laboratories that conduct about 11,000 tests daily: from checking grain raw materials to finished products.

MHP Laboratory Center

Reference

MHP is an international food and agritech company. It has production facilities in Ukraine, Spain, and Southeast European countries. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. It unites over 38,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, and is among the top 20 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

The land bank amounts to 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP exports products to over 70 countries worldwide and is a leader in poultry production in Europe. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with partners, several networks, including "M'yasomarket" stores and Döner Market establishments.