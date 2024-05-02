MHP is among the 10 best employers in Ukraine according to Forbes

MHP has been named one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine by Forbes, UNN reports citing the company's press service.

Details

This is yet another award for MHP, which demonstrates the company's significant contribution to job creation and employment in Ukraine.

"At the same time, we received an additional award for Breakthrough of the Year, moving up from the 34th position in last year's ranking, and became the first in the industry.

It is very important for us to receive such recognition. It means that we are doing the right things, implementing the right projects, working with powerful teams with whom we are building a responsible and progressive business," MHP comments.

Help

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company that produces high-quality and tasty food products that improve the lives of consumers. The company operates in agriculture, food production and retail, and has subsidiaries in the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the EU. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's production facilities cover most regions of Ukraine, with a land bank of 360,000 hectares. An important component of MHP's agricultural production is digitalization and the use of innovations.