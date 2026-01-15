$43.180.08
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 27221 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 37877 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 22921 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 24793 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 44790 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 38006 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 39498 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34633 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28134 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 27221 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 49080 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the International Committee of the Red Cross's statement regarding "strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia" shameful. The head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for explanations.

MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructure

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, called the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding "strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia" shameful, and added that the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine would be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for explanations, UNN reports.

Context

On the official ICRC page, a statement appeared from the organization's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Ariane Bauer, which refers to strikes "on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia."

Recent strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia have left millions of people with little to no electricity, water, and heating amid sub-zero temperatures in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Belgorod, and other areas.

- the statement says.

In addition, Bauer notes that "attacks that cause disproportionate harm to civilians, including depriving them of access to essential services such as electricity and heating, which are necessary for survival now, are prohibited."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the authors of the ICRC statement to come to Ukraine and spend a day in a cold house

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, sharply reacted to the ICRC statement, noting that "it is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements that whitewash Russian war crimes."

This statement is shameful. False moral equivalence between the aggressor and the defending country is unacceptable. Unlike Russia, Ukraine acts within the framework of international humanitarian law and our inalienable right to self-defense. It is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements, which whitewash Russian war crimes and further undermine trust in the organization, especially given its long-standing inability to ensure systematic access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia.

- Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for explanations.

I also invite the people who wrote and approved this statement to leave their warm offices, come to Ukraine, and spend a day in a cold house. Perhaps their sense of reality will return.

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, up to 500 buildings are without heating, and due to emergency power outages, electric transport is not running on the right bank.13.01.26, 13:12 • 3040 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kyiv