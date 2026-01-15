MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructure

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, called the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding "strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia" shameful, and added that the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine would be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for explanations, UNN reports.

Context

On the official ICRC page, a statement appeared from the organization's regional director for Europe and Central Asia, Ariane Bauer, which refers to strikes "on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia."

Recent strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia have left millions of people with little to no electricity, water, and heating amid sub-zero temperatures in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Belgorod, and other areas. - the statement says.

In addition, Bauer notes that "attacks that cause disproportionate harm to civilians, including depriving them of access to essential services such as electricity and heating, which are necessary for survival now, are prohibited."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the authors of the ICRC statement to come to Ukraine and spend a day in a cold house

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, sharply reacted to the ICRC statement, noting that "it is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements that whitewash Russian war crimes."

This statement is shameful. False moral equivalence between the aggressor and the defending country is unacceptable. Unlike Russia, Ukraine acts within the framework of international humanitarian law and our inalienable right to self-defense. It is not surprising that the ICRC's reputation is in crisis as a result of such statements, which whitewash Russian war crimes and further undermine trust in the organization, especially given its long-standing inability to ensure systematic access to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained by Russia. - Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, the head of the ICRC delegation to Ukraine will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for explanations.

I also invite the people who wrote and approved this statement to leave their warm offices, come to Ukraine, and spend a day in a cold house. Perhaps their sense of reality will return. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, up to 500 buildings are without heating, and due to emergency power outages, electric transport is not running on the right bank.