MFA on minerals deal with the US: there is an investment-financial and political part

Work on the document on mineral resources with the United States is ongoing and progressing well. There is a purely investment-financial and political part. Ukraine is interested in cooperation with America. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Wednesday, reports the correspondent of UNN.

As for the mineral agreement, I can confirm that what, in principle, has already been heard from the President, that the previous round, which was in Washington, was, in our opinion, constructive and positive, and there are good, correct progress forward, which bring the positions of the parties closer, bring us closer to the conclusion of the agreement. Work on it continues almost every day, in fact," - Tykhyi said. - Tykhyi said.

He noted that the Ukrainian and American teams literally exchange messages and edits every day.

Of course, there was a visit from the delegation, but, as far as I know, the Ukrainian and American teams literally exchange messages and edits every day. That is, we continue to develop this document. We believe that this work is progressing well. There is also a purely investment-financial part, a political part. We are interested in this cooperation really starting on the basis of the document, we continue to work on it and we want to reach a mutually acceptable text and mutually beneficial cooperation as soon as possible - Tykhyi said.

He also noted that Ukraine and the United States are working to reach a mutually beneficial text, because both countries are interested in this partnership.

Supplement

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Ukrainian and American teams have reached "significant progress" in the work on the agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in the near future the agreement is expected to be formalized with the relevant memorandum of intent, the teams will still work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification in the Verkhovna Rada.