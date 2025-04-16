$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16641 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71629 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38977 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44277 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51420 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93122 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85127 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35430 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60569 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109418 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

MFA on minerals deal with the US: there is an investment-financial and political part

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2128 views

Ukrainian and American teams are actively working on an agreement on minerals. Both countries are interested in mutually beneficial cooperation and strive for a quick agreement.

MFA on minerals deal with the US: there is an investment-financial and political part

Work on the document on mineral resources with the United States is ongoing and progressing well. There is a purely investment-financial and political part. Ukraine is interested in cooperation with America. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Wednesday, reports the correspondent of UNN.

As for the mineral agreement, I can confirm that what, in principle, has already been heard from the President, that the previous round, which was in Washington, was, in our opinion, constructive and positive, and there are good, correct progress forward, which bring the positions of the parties closer, bring us closer to the conclusion of the agreement. Work on it continues almost every day, in fact," - Tykhyi said.

- Tykhyi said.

He noted that the Ukrainian and American teams literally exchange messages and edits every day.

Of course, there was a visit from the delegation, but, as far as I know, the Ukrainian and American teams literally exchange messages and edits every day. That is, we continue to develop this document. We believe that this work is progressing well. There is also a purely investment-financial part, a political part. We are interested in this cooperation really starting on the basis of the document, we continue to work on it and we want to reach a mutually acceptable text and mutually beneficial cooperation as soon as possible

- Tykhyi said.

He also noted that Ukraine and the United States are working to reach a mutually beneficial text, because both countries are interested in this partnership.

Supplement

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Ukrainian and American teams have reached "significant progress" in the work on the agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in the near future the agreement is expected to be formalized with the relevant memorandum of intent, the teams will still work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification in the Verkhovna Rada.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ukraine
