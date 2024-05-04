Mexico: three missing surfers found dead

An American and two Australian tourists who went missing in the state of Baja California in Mexico have been found dead, according to US police, UNN reports .

Details

Two Australian brothers, aged 30 and 33, and an American man, aged 33, were last seen on April 27, according to prosecutors in a northwestern state of Mexico.

According to the AFP news agency, on Friday, the US FBI confirmed that three bodies found in Santo Tomas were missing. The FBI did not disclose anything else about the identities.

The location of the discovery is about 45 kilometers from Ensenada, where the three were supposed to spend the night.

Three Mexican citizens were questioned, state authorities said on Thursday. However, it is unclear whether they were involved in the disappearances.

