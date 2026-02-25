Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP released under house arrest

The Chechelivsky District Court of Dnipro released Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP under round-the-clock house arrest until April 25. This was reported by the Sviatohirsk Lavra, according to UNN.

On February 25, 2026, another preparatory meeting of the Chechelivsky District Court of Dnipro took place in the case of the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, Metropolitan Arseniy. The court considered the defense's petition to change the pre-trial detention measure to one not involving custody. Arseniy participated in the meeting in person. - the message says.

It is reported that the lawyers asked the court to change Arseniy's pre-trial detention measure from custody, which is an exceptional and extreme pre-trial detention measure in criminal proceedings, to bail or house arrest.

The lawyers also filed a motion to return the indictment due to its non-compliance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation, namely Article 291 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

... the court's decision: to replace the pre-trial detention measure with round-the-clock house arrest until April 25, 2026, without the use of an electronic monitoring device. Arseniy was released from arrest directly in the courtroom. The court denied the motion to return the indictment. The decision is not subject to appeal. - it is noted in the message.

Recall

A UOC clergyman who spread anti-Ukrainian narratives and justified Russian aggression was detained in Kharkiv. During searches, over UAH 2.6 million, allegedly received for propaganda, was seized.