Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP released under house arrest

05:40 PM • 40 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 2908 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
04:25 PM • 6420 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
01:55 PM • 16069 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 15628 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 15994 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
12:01 PM • 26199 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21840 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25182 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22489 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
01:55 PM • 16062 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
12:01 PM • 26196 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 48853 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58721 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76462 views
Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP released under house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Chechelivskyi court of Dnipro changed the pre-trial detention measure for Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra to round-the-clock house arrest until April 25, 2026. He was released in the courtroom, with the court refusing to return the indictment.

Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP released under house arrest

The Chechelivsky District Court of Dnipro released Metropolitan Arseniy of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP under round-the-clock house arrest until April 25. This was reported by the Sviatohirsk Lavra, according to UNN.

On February 25, 2026, another preparatory meeting of the Chechelivsky District Court of Dnipro took place in the case of the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, Metropolitan Arseniy. The court considered the defense's petition to change the pre-trial detention measure to one not involving custody. Arseniy participated in the meeting in person.

- the message says.

It is reported that the lawyers asked the court to change Arseniy's pre-trial detention measure from custody, which is an exceptional and extreme pre-trial detention measure in criminal proceedings, to bail or house arrest.

The lawyers also filed a motion to return the indictment due to its non-compliance with the requirements of criminal procedural legislation, namely Article 291 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

... the court's decision: to replace the pre-trial detention measure with round-the-clock house arrest until April 25, 2026, without the use of an electronic monitoring device. Arseniy was released from arrest directly in the courtroom. The court denied the motion to return the indictment. The decision is not subject to appeal.

- it is noted in the message.

A UOC clergyman who spread anti-Ukrainian narratives and justified Russian aggression was detained in Kharkiv. During searches, over UAH 2.6 million, allegedly received for propaganda, was seized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kharkiv