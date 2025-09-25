Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works

Kyiv Metro is taking steps to develop design documentation for the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line in accordance with the appropriations for 2025. Next year, it is tentatively planned to start work on the construction of a bridge across the Harbor. This was reported by the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration in response to a request from UNN.

Based on the results of the processing, we inform you. According to the information of KP "Kyiv Metro" in accordance with the order of the Kyiv City State Administration dated 20.07.2004 №1312 "On the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska line of the Kyiv Metro from the Ring Road to the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area with an electric depot" (with amendments), the phased (by separate sections) construction of the mentioned line is envisaged. - stated in the response to the request.

It is reported that the construction of the line (sections) can begin after appropriate adjustment and approval of the project documentation in the manner prescribed by law, taking into account the existing urban planning situation, passenger traffic and design solutions approved by the order of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration) dated 30.01.2012 №134 "On approval of the project of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line section in Kyiv from "Hlybochytska" station to "Raiduzhna" station with a branch towards the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area (shallow laying option in Podil)".

According to the approved project documentation, the section has the following technical and economic indicators:

• construction length – 10.9 km;

• number of stations – 6.

At the same time, the technical and economic indicators of the section will be clarified during the adjustment of the project documentation.

Currently, KP "Kyiv Metro" is taking measures to develop design documentation for the construction of the mentioned metro line in accordance with the appropriations for 2025, provided for in accordance with the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated 05.12.2024 №425/10233 "On amendments to the Program of Economic and Social Development of Kyiv for 2024–2026 - informs the Department of Transport Infrastructure.

After the project documentation for the construction of the section is approved in the manner prescribed by law, a general contracting organization will be determined to carry out the construction work of the section in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement".

According to the information of KP "Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Facilities of Kyiv", in 2026 it is tentatively planned to start work on the construction of a bridge across the Harbor with further resolution of land and property issues on the territory of the Kyiv River Port and the execution of construction works.

The scope of work to be performed will depend on the amount of funding.

In the explanatory note to the draft decision of the Kyiv City Council "On attracting funds from international financial organizations", which was registered in May 2025, it is reported that, according to preliminary calculations, about UAH 68.0 billion is needed to implement part of the object - the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line section in Kyiv from "Hlybochytska" station to "Raiduzhna" station with a branch towards the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area.

It should be noted that the annual budget of Kyiv is about UAH 90 billion.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Podilskyi Bridge crossing will be key to the development of transport infrastructure in Kyiv. The next stage is the construction of an exit to Podil and the metro to Troieshchyna.

It was noted that preparations are underway for the implementation of the first stage of construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line, which will connect the left and right banks of the capital.

In 2024, the Podilskyi Bridge crossing in the capital was opened for passenger cars and public transport.

Recall

"Kyiv Metro" signed a contract with "Autostrada Group of Companies" for the continuation of the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, the construction period is 30 months.

In December 2024, Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, stated that the metro to Vynohradar is planned to be completed in 2.5 years.