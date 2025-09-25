$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 4772 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 26528 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 42092 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 40361 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 39667 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 37300 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 59362 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22775 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51178 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19297 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.4m/s
64%
760mm
Popular news
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized12:56 AM • 16075 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 15848 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 14721 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 19986 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 11671 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 59377 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 55449 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51189 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 60562 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 68788 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Crimea
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 2170 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 47489 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 106716 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 65648 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 78952 views
Actual
Su-34
Shahed-136
YouTube
Spotify
MiG-31

Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4812 views

Kyiv Metro is developing design documentation for the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska line. Work on the construction of the bridge over the Harbor is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2026.

Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works

Kyiv Metro is taking steps to develop design documentation for the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line in accordance with the appropriations for 2025. Next year, it is tentatively planned to start work on the construction of a bridge across the Harbor. This was reported by the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration in response to a request from UNN.

Based on the results of the processing, we inform you. According to the information of KP "Kyiv Metro" in accordance with the order of the Kyiv City State Administration dated 20.07.2004 №1312 "On the construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska line of the Kyiv Metro from the Ring Road to the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area with an electric depot" (with amendments), the phased (by separate sections) construction of the mentioned line is envisaged.

- stated in the response to the request.

 It is reported that the construction of the line (sections) can begin after appropriate adjustment and approval of the project documentation in the manner prescribed by law, taking into account the existing urban planning situation, passenger traffic and design solutions approved by the order of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration) dated 30.01.2012 №134 "On approval of the project of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line section in Kyiv from "Hlybochytska" station to "Raiduzhna" station with a branch towards the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area (shallow laying option in Podil)".

According to the approved project documentation, the section has the following technical and economic indicators:

• construction length – 10.9 km;

• number of stations – 6.

At the same time, the technical and economic indicators of the section will be clarified during the adjustment of the project documentation.

Currently, KP "Kyiv Metro" is taking measures to develop design documentation for the construction of the mentioned metro line in accordance with the appropriations for 2025, provided for in accordance with the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated 05.12.2024 №425/10233 "On amendments to the Program of Economic and Social Development of Kyiv for 2024–2026

- informs the Department of Transport Infrastructure.

After the project documentation for the construction of the section is approved in the manner prescribed by law, a general contracting organization will be determined to carry out the construction work of the section in accordance with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement".

According to the information of KP "Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transport Facilities of Kyiv", in 2026 it is tentatively planned to start work on the construction of a bridge across the Harbor with further resolution of land and property issues on the territory of the Kyiv River Port and the execution of construction works.

The scope of work to be performed will depend on the amount of funding.

In the explanatory note to the draft decision of the Kyiv City Council "On attracting funds from international financial organizations", which was registered in May 2025, it is reported that, according to preliminary calculations, about UAH 68.0 billion is needed to implement part of the object - the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line section in Kyiv from "Hlybochytska" station to "Raiduzhna" station with a branch towards the Vyhurivshchyna-Troieshchyna residential area.

It should be noted that the annual budget of Kyiv is about UAH 90 billion.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Podilskyi Bridge crossing will be key to the development of transport infrastructure in Kyiv. The next stage is the construction of an exit to Podil and the metro to Troieshchyna.

It was noted that preparations are underway for the implementation of the first stage of construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line, which will connect the left and right banks of the capital.

In 2024, the Podilskyi Bridge crossing in the capital was opened for passenger cars and public transport.

Recall

"Kyiv Metro" signed a contract with "Autostrada Group of Companies" for the continuation of the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, the construction period is 30 months.

In December 2024, Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, stated that the metro to Vynohradar is planned to be completed in 2.5 years.

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv