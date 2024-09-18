Meteorological summer is still going - Ukrhydrometcenter
Kyiv • UNN
Temperatures in Ukraine have not dropped to the level of meteorological autumn. There are abnormally high temperatures and a shortage of precipitation across the country.
Ukraine is still experiencing a meteorological summer, and the temperature has not dropped to the point where it is possible to record the onset of meteorological autumn. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.
We did have abnormally high temperatures throughout the summer, and September also became more summer-like. We are still in the middle of a meteorological summer, because the temperature has not dropped enough to be able to record the onset of a meteorological autumn
She explained that meteorological autumn begins when the average daily temperature in a particular region for several days is 15 degrees or lower. However, at present, the figures for almost all regions of Ukraine are higher.
In addition to high temperatures, there is also a high precipitation deficit.
