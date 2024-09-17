As warm as in early August: autumn in Kyiv has set a new record

On September 16, a new temperature record was set in Kyiv - the warmest day since 1955 and corresponding to the beginning of August, according to the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to the observations of the Observatory's weather station, on September 16, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv was the highest for that day, as it did not fall below 17.5°C. The previous record value of 1955 was exceeded by 0.9°C.

"According to the climatic norm, this air temperature corresponds to the beginning of August," the institution said.

