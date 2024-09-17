Up to 27°C and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
On September 17, Ukraine is expected to have warm weather without precipitation, except in some regions. The temperature will be 22-27° during the day, cooler in the west. The wind will be east, in some places strengthening to 15-20 m/s.
On September 17, Ukraine is expected to have warm weather without precipitation, except in some regions. The temperature during the day will be 22-27°, cooler in the west. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with short-term rain and thunderstorms in Transcarpathian, Odesa and Crimea.
East wind, 7-12 m / s, in the afternoon in the southeastern part, in Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions, in some places gusts of 15-20 m / s.
Temperatures will be 14-19° at night, 9-14° in the western regions; 22-27° during the day, 16-21° in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation.
East wind, 7-12 m/s.
The temperature is 14-19° at night and 22-27° during the day.