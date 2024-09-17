Up to 27°C and mostly no precipitation: weather forecast for today

On September 17, Ukraine is expected to have warm weather without precipitation, except in some regions. The temperature during the day will be 22-27°, cooler in the west. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with short-term rain and thunderstorms in Transcarpathian, Odesa and Crimea.

East wind, 7-12 m / s, in the afternoon in the southeastern part, in Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions, in some places gusts of 15-20 m / s.

Temperatures will be 14-19° at night, 9-14° in the western regions; 22-27° during the day, 16-21° in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation.

East wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature is 14-19° at night and 22-27° during the day.