Metapneumovirus: Public Health Center explained who is at risk

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 18031 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139316 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122967 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130951 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166434 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104333 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113903 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74991 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124929 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123409 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 70193 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 84640 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123409 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124929 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141173 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132956 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150324 views
Metapneumovirus: Public Health Center explained who is at risk

Metapneumovirus: Public Health Center explained who is at risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25321 views

Metapneumovirus is most dangerous for newborns and the elderly.

The high-risk group for metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection includes, in particular, newborns and the elderly. This was announced by Mykhailo Rosada, Director General of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Just like metapneumovirus, coronavirus, or influenza virus, they are most dangerous for the elderly and people with reduced immunity. As for metapneumovirus, children in the first year of life are more vulnerable. I would not call it particularly dangerous, but yes, it is a risk category," Rosada said.

He noted that doctors are ready to deal with acute respiratory viral infections, including metapneumovirus.

"Doctors are ready to deal with acute respiratory viral infections, which include metapneumovirus, coronavirus, and many other viruses that are transmitted by airborne droplets. Metapneumovirus belongs to such viruses, it has no peculiarities," Rosada said.

According to him, metapneumovirus has all the symptoms of acute respiratory infections: fever, runny nose, sore throat.

"There are differences that are known only to specialists, such as the ways of entering the body: while the virus enters through the upper respiratory tract, metapneumovirus enters through the lung tissue. There are no peculiarities of its spread. This is a virus that spreads by airborne droplets, so a protective mask protects against infection," said Rosada.

Addendum

On January 9, it was reported that, according to the Ministry of Health, 14 people have been diagnosed with metapneumovirus in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time.

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus was detected in the capital. The virus is not new to Ukraine, and the incidence rate is currently lower than in previous years.

According to the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, as are other respiratory viruses. However, HMPV circulation begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and rarely causes complications.

Anna Murashko

Health
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising