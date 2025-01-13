Metapneumovirus: Public Health Center explained who is at risk

The high-risk group for metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection includes, in particular, newborns and the elderly. This was announced by Mykhailo Rosada, Director General of the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Just like metapneumovirus, coronavirus, or influenza virus, they are most dangerous for the elderly and people with reduced immunity. As for metapneumovirus, children in the first year of life are more vulnerable. I would not call it particularly dangerous, but yes, it is a risk category," Rosada said.

He noted that doctors are ready to deal with acute respiratory viral infections, including metapneumovirus.

"Doctors are ready to deal with acute respiratory viral infections, which include metapneumovirus, coronavirus, and many other viruses that are transmitted by airborne droplets. Metapneumovirus belongs to such viruses, it has no peculiarities," Rosada said.

According to him, metapneumovirus has all the symptoms of acute respiratory infections: fever, runny nose, sore throat.

"There are differences that are known only to specialists, such as the ways of entering the body: while the virus enters through the upper respiratory tract, metapneumovirus enters through the lung tissue. There are no peculiarities of its spread. This is a virus that spreads by airborne droplets, so a protective mask protects against infection," said Rosada.

Addendum

On January 9, it was reported that, according to the Ministry of Health, 14 people have been diagnosed with metapneumovirus in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time.

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus was detected in the capital. The virus is not new to Ukraine, and the incidence rate is currently lower than in previous years.

According to the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, as are other respiratory viruses. However, HMPV circulation begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and rarely causes complications.