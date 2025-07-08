$41.800.06
Meta poached Apple's head of AI models - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Ruoming Pang, Apple's head of AI models, is moving to Meta, where he will lead a new superintelligence AI division. Pang previously led the Apple team that trained foundational AI models for Apple Intelligence.

Meta poached Apple's head of AI models - media

Apple's head of AI models, Ruoming Pang, is leaving the company to work at Meta. This marks the emergence of another high-ranking AI executive chosen by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to lead his new superintelligence AI unit, TechCrunch reports, writes UNN.

Details

Pang previously led Apple's internal team that trained the foundational AI models that underpin Apple Intelligence and other on-device AI features, according to the report.

Apple's AI models have not been particularly successful — they are much less powerful than what OpenAI, Anthropic, and even Meta offer. Apple reportedly even considered using third-party AI models to power its upcoming AI-powered Siri update.

Sources say that Pang's departure may be the first of many in Apple's troubled AI division.

Nevertheless, Pang can bring to Meta experience in developing small on-device AI models, joining a host of talented professionals whom Zuckerberg has lured in recent months, including leaders from Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and Safe Superintelligence.

Addition

Cloudflare launched a tool that blocks AI scanners that collect content from websites without permission. Leading publishers have already used it, being able to charge for access to data.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
