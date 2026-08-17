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Meta may be forced to permanently change Instagram and Facebook due to a U.S. court case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3368 views

Thirty U.S. states have filed a lawsuit against Meta, seeking more than $1 trillion in compensation for violating child protection laws. The company may be forced to remove like counters and limit notifications for minors.

Meta may be forced to permanently change Instagram and Facebook due to a U.S. court case

In the United States, legal proceedings against Meta will begin on Tuesday, potentially forcing the company to fundamentally change how Instagram and Facebook operate for minors. The BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

The lawsuit was filed in 2023 by 30 U.S. states, including California and New York. They accuse Meta of violating federal and state child-protection laws and are seeking more than $1 trillion in damages, as well as sweeping changes to how the platforms operate.

Meta deleted 756,000 teenage accounts due to the ban on social media for children13.08.26, 07:38 • 3902 views

The states' demands include introducing parental verification for teenagers, removing like counters, and ending the automatic playback of videos and infinite scrolling. Prosecutors also want to restrict filters that alter users' appearance, ban the creation of multiple accounts, and prohibit posts from disappearing, as in Instagram Stories.

States accuse Meta of harming children

According to the plaintiffs, the platforms' algorithms and features were specifically designed to keep young users engaged for as long as possible. The states also claim that Meta used frequent notifications and other mechanisms to bring children back to its apps.

The company denies the allegations.

"We categorically disagree with these allegations and are confident that the evidence will demonstrate our longstanding commitment to supporting young people,"

a Meta spokesperson said.

The trial could have significant consequences for the company's entire business, as the 30 states participating in the proceedings represent nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population. If the plaintiffs prevail, Meta will likely have to implement changes across all of its U.S. platforms.

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Separately, Meta has already suffered a defeat in a case in New Mexico. There, a court ordered the company to pay $942 million and make changes, including eliminating like counts for users under 18 and restricting push notifications for teenagers. Meta is appealing the decision.

The plaintiffs in the new case are also citing Meta's internal research, which linked Instagram use to social comparison, loneliness, negative perceptions of one's own body, and worsening moods among young people.

U.S. court allows thousands of lawsuits against Meta and other social networks to proceed11.08.26, 01:38 • 3673 views

Stepan Haftko

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