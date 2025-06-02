"Message to Moscow": Britain announces construction of six new arms factories

$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 27172 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 78393 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 117340 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 66292 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 149655 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 143432 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 118571 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107591 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106944 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126330 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.6m/s
68%
752mm
Popular news

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

June 1, 02:06 PM • 38324 views

Russian stocks collapsed after Ukraine's strikes on strategic airfields of the Russian Federation - Russian media

June 1, 02:30 PM • 19979 views

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

June 1, 03:06 PM • 49788 views

Drone attack: russia reports aviation equipment burning in five regions

05:23 PM • 7784 views

Teenagers tortured a boy in Dnipropetrovsk region, filming the abuse: details

05:53 PM • 9676 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 149656 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 226565 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 242770 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 249251 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 347979 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Vasyl Malyuk

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Istanbul

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 72254 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 143432 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 99841 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 132255 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 114980 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kalibr (missile family)

"Message to Moscow": Britain announces construction of six new arms factories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Great Britain is investing $2 billion in the construction of six factories for the production of weapons and ammunition. This is part of a plan to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in response to global threats.

"Message to Moscow": Britain announces construction of six new arms factories

Great Britain has announced a plan to strengthen its defense industry by building at least six new factories for the production of weapons and explosives. This step is part of the Strategic Defense Review (SDR), aimed at increasing the country's combat readiness in the face of growing global threats. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency, the The Guardian publication.

Details

It is noted that Great Britain will spend 1.5 billion pounds sterling (2 billion US dollars) on the construction of six factories for the production of ammunition and energy carriers in order to "better deter opponents."

Defense Minister John Healy said that these funds are part of the plans to create a "permanently operating" weapons conveyor and will be used to purchase up to 7,000 units of long-range weapons manufactured in Great Britain

- writes The Guardian.

These initiatives are a response to the lessons learned from Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, which demonstrated the critical importance of a powerful industrial base to support military operations.

We are directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, so we must be ready to fight and win

- said John Healy, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its cooperation with Iran and North Korea as examples.

According to Reuters, Defense Minister John Healy announced the ammunition investment program in an interview with the BBC on Sunday, June 1, calling it "a message to Moscow", as well as a way to stimulate the country's sluggish economy.

Let us remind you

Great Britain is significantly increasing the production of ammunition to reduce dependence on supplies from the USA and France. Special cargo containers for the production of RDX explosives will be installed throughout the country. It is used for the production of 155-mm ammunition. By the summer, the British defense industry will increase the production of 155-mm shells by 16 times.

Britain is investing $1.5 billion in digital military systems, taking into account Ukraine's experience - Bloomberg 29.05.25, 14:02 • 2890 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
John Healey
The Guardian
Reuters
North Korea
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9