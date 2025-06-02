Great Britain has announced a plan to strengthen its defense industry by building at least six new factories for the production of weapons and explosives. This step is part of the Strategic Defense Review (SDR), aimed at increasing the country's combat readiness in the face of growing global threats. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Reuters agency, the The Guardian publication.

Details

It is noted that Great Britain will spend 1.5 billion pounds sterling (2 billion US dollars) on the construction of six factories for the production of ammunition and energy carriers in order to "better deter opponents."

Defense Minister John Healy said that these funds are part of the plans to create a "permanently operating" weapons conveyor and will be used to purchase up to 7,000 units of long-range weapons manufactured in Great Britain - writes The Guardian.

These initiatives are a response to the lessons learned from Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, which demonstrated the critical importance of a powerful industrial base to support military operations.

We are directly threatened by states with advanced military forces, so we must be ready to fight and win - said John Healy, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its cooperation with Iran and North Korea as examples.

According to Reuters, Defense Minister John Healy announced the ammunition investment program in an interview with the BBC on Sunday, June 1, calling it "a message to Moscow", as well as a way to stimulate the country's sluggish economy.

Let us remind you

Great Britain is significantly increasing the production of ammunition to reduce dependence on supplies from the USA and France. Special cargo containers for the production of RDX explosives will be installed throughout the country. It is used for the production of 155-mm ammunition. By the summer, the British defense industry will increase the production of 155-mm shells by 16 times.

