Britain is investing $1.5 billion in digital military systems, taking into account Ukraine's experience - Bloomberg

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7036 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22324 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51822 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 45915 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 82930 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74329 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108061 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107593 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112539 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101434 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 18394 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 9224 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 50613 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 42026 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 13673 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7036 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 82930 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153343 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230463 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241064 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43132 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51682 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90083 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149787 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 87967 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Britain is investing $1.5 billion in digital military systems, taking into account Ukraine's experience - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The United Kingdom is investing nearly $1.5 billion in a digital guidance system, taking into account Ukraine's combat experience. It is also planned to create a Cyber Command to protect against cyberattacks.

Britain is investing $1.5 billion in digital military systems, taking into account Ukraine's experience - Bloomberg

After analyzing Ukraine's combat experience in the war with Russia, Great Britain is investing almost 1.5 billion US dollars in a new digital guidance system. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the British Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

It is expected that the new technology, in which it is planned to invest 1 billion 400 million US dollars (1 billion pounds sterling), will allow the British Armed Forces to quickly identify and destroy targets.

These investments are part of the government's commitment to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and will help create a "Digital Targeting Network."

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico26.05.25, 21:26 • 21749 views

The hard-won lessons of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine leave us with no illusions that future conflicts will be won by forces that are better connected, better equipped, and innovate faster than their adversaries.

– said British Defense Minister John Healey.

Additionally

The British Ministry of Defense also plans to create a Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to protect military networks from cyberattacks and coordinate cyber operations.

Will Britain send troops to Ukraine? The Minister of Defense made a new statement 16.05.25, 20:31 • 4653 views

The new structure will also manage operations to jam enemy signals transmitted to drones and missiles, and help intercept military communications.

Let us remind you

On the 29th, it became known that hackers associated with the Russian Federation attacked the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, posing as journalists. The malware is linked to the Russian hacker group RomCom.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Bloomberg L.P.
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04