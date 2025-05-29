Britain is investing $1.5 billion in digital military systems, taking into account Ukraine's experience - Bloomberg

After analyzing Ukraine's combat experience in the war with Russia, Great Britain is investing almost 1.5 billion US dollars in a new digital guidance system. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the British Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

It is expected that the new technology, in which it is planned to invest 1 billion 400 million US dollars (1 billion pounds sterling), will allow the British Armed Forces to quickly identify and destroy targets.

These investments are part of the government's commitment to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 and will help create a "Digital Targeting Network."

The hard-won lessons of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine leave us with no illusions that future conflicts will be won by forces that are better connected, better equipped, and innovate faster than their adversaries. – said British Defense Minister John Healey.

Additionally

The British Ministry of Defense also plans to create a Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to protect military networks from cyberattacks and coordinate cyber operations.

The new structure will also manage operations to jam enemy signals transmitted to drones and missiles, and help intercept military communications.

Let us remind you

On the 29th, it became known that hackers associated with the Russian Federation attacked the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, posing as journalists. The malware is linked to the Russian hacker group RomCom.