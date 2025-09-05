$41.350.02
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 9616 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 15746 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14736 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 26738 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 31308 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 47843 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 40155 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40823 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41166 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31218 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
MES proposes a "zero course" for applicants who failed the NMT - Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Ministry of Education has developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" for applicants who failed the NMT. After a year-long program, students will still take the NMT for fair distribution.

The Ministry of Education and Science has developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" - a one-year program for applicants who failed the NMT for various reasons. However, after the course, applicants will still take the NMT to ensure fair distribution.

This was reported by the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Another tool that we propose, which we are currently discussing and have already developed a corresponding draft resolution, is the so-called zero course. This is admission without NMT to the zero course, which will allow us to take in children who failed the NMT for various reasons, due to educational losses, due to studying abroad, for some other reasons, take them to the zero course, teach them for a year. Moreover, as the President instructed, take them in not only during the admission campaign, but also organize another admission campaign, for example, winter admission, for example, spring admission, and take everyone, but then after studying on the zero course, bring the children to the NMT in order not to violate this fair distribution of state resources

- Lisovyi reported.

He noted that such a tool can also be effective and will help gather many children, including bringing children back from abroad. Among other things, the minister stated that he does not support the idea of postponing the ZNO.

By September 15, all Ukrainian schools will be fully provided with textbooks - Lisovyi05.09.25, 14:23 • 810 views

Alona Utkina

Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine