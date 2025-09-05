MES proposes a "zero course" for applicants who failed the NMT - Lisovyi

The Ministry of Education and Science has developed a draft resolution on the introduction of a "zero course" - a one-year program for applicants who failed the NMT for various reasons. However, after the course, applicants will still take the NMT to ensure fair distribution.

This was reported by the Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Another tool that we propose, which we are currently discussing and have already developed a corresponding draft resolution, is the so-called zero course. This is admission without NMT to the zero course, which will allow us to take in children who failed the NMT for various reasons, due to educational losses, due to studying abroad, for some other reasons, take them to the zero course, teach them for a year. Moreover, as the President instructed, take them in not only during the admission campaign, but also organize another admission campaign, for example, winter admission, for example, spring admission, and take everyone, but then after studying on the zero course, bring the children to the NMT in order not to violate this fair distribution of state resources - Lisovyi reported.

He noted that such a tool can also be effective and will help gather many children, including bringing children back from abroad. Among other things, the minister stated that he does not support the idea of postponing the ZNO.

