Merz warns US against tariffs, welcomes 'future cooperation' with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the United States against igniting a customs war and expressed hope for a partnership with China in his speech on Wednesday evening, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

"If the Americans believe that they should use their customs policy to exert influence on the whole world... that is, of course, a decision that Americans can make themselves," Merz said at a CDU party event in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. "But that is not our policy."

The German leader made it clear that he would deliver the same message next month in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump. "You can do it, but we will not agree to it. And if it goes too far, we Europeans will certainly be able to fight back," Merz said.

Merz's remarks, which echoed what he said at the Munich Security Conference last weekend, came at Politischer Aschermittwoch, a tradition at the end of Carnival, the February holiday before Lent, when party leaders traditionally deliver loud speeches. However, Merz's address was framed in a more sober tone, the publication writes.

Criticizing Beijing for "aggressively expanding military outposts in the South China Sea," the German Chancellor said that during his planned trip to China, he would talk with Chinese leaders about "future cooperation" with Europe and Germany.

Amidst the customs war ignited last year during Trump's second presidency, Germany and its struggling automotive companies are also forced to negotiate with Beijing to address the deep structural decline in exports to China.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the key term is strategic partnership," Merz added.

Merz noted that he could run for a second term as chancellor. "I usually don't talk much about my family life," the 70-year-old leader said. "But my father just turned 102. So I intend to stay for a while longer."

