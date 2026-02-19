$43.290.03
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 19630 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 51289 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 46109 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 58224 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36051 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 25764 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 27711 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 27072 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18999 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 58224 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Merz warns US against tariffs, welcomes 'future cooperation' with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned the US against igniting a tariff war and expressed hope for a partnership with China. He plans to discuss this issue with Donald Trump in Washington and with Chinese leaders during a visit to China.

Merz warns US against tariffs, welcomes 'future cooperation' with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the United States against igniting a customs war and expressed hope for a partnership with China in his speech on Wednesday evening, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

"If the Americans believe that they should use their customs policy to exert influence on the whole world... that is, of course, a decision that Americans can make themselves," Merz said at a CDU party event in the western German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. "But that is not our policy."

The German leader made it clear that he would deliver the same message next month in Washington, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump. "You can do it, but we will not agree to it. And if it goes too far, we Europeans will certainly be able to fight back," Merz said.

Merz's remarks, which echoed what he said at the Munich Security Conference last weekend, came at Politischer Aschermittwoch, a tradition at the end of Carnival, the February holiday before Lent, when party leaders traditionally deliver loud speeches. However, Merz's address was framed in a more sober tone, the publication writes.

Criticizing Beijing for "aggressively expanding military outposts in the South China Sea," the German Chancellor said that during his planned trip to China, he would talk with Chinese leaders about "future cooperation" with Europe and Germany.

Amidst the customs war ignited last year during Trump's second presidency, Germany and its struggling automotive companies are also forced to negotiate with Beijing to address the deep structural decline in exports to China.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the key term is strategic partnership," Merz added.

Merz noted that he could run for a second term as chancellor. "I usually don't talk much about my family life," the 70-year-old leader said. "But my father just turned 102. So I intend to stay for a while longer."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
